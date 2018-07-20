About a year after a firearm was stolen in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recovered it.

JSO said its Motormen stopped a vehicle on Lem Turner Road and found a loaded handgun inside.

They traced the gun and determined that it was stolen back in 2017 from an unlocked vehicle.

On August, 2017, the man who lost the gun said he returned from a trip to the gun range but left his firearm inside his unlocked vehicle. The next day, he told police she saw his driver side door open and noticed his firearm was missing, so he called 911.

The suspect who had the gun was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JSO said this is an important reminder of the 9 p.m. routine.

