A man is facing charges of armed robbery and theft after the Green Cove Police Department says he robbed a gas of $77 at knifepoint.

Officers say Darrell A. Adams, 27, robbed the Kangaroo gas station at 1517 Idlewild Avenue Saturday morning at around 5 a.m.

Adams allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot with $77.

Adams was later found hiding underneath a shed and was taken into custody, said the GCPD.

Police said Adams is cooperating with police and the stolen money has been recovered.

Officers have not found the knife used during the robbery.

