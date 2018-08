Police made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant on Jacksonville's Westside.

The incident occurred Saturday evening just south of I-10 on Normandy Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect also tried to carjack someone before hiding in a blocked-off construction site, where he was arrested.

Normandy Blvd. Subway was robbed at gunpoint. Attempted carjacking nearby with same suspect description. Alert ZONE 4 officer located the suspect and a foot pursuit was started. Suspect located in a locked construction site. Suspect in custody! Great job, Zone 4! — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 5, 2018

© 2018 WTLV