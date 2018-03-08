Thousands of photos were released Friday in the case of Logan Mott, who the State Attorney's Office has accused of murdering his grandmother back in November 2017.

Mott's case dates back to around Thanksgiving, when a nationwide alert was issued following the 15-year-old’s disappearance.

At the time, investigators didn't reveal what they were uncovering inside the usually quiet Seagate Avenue home in Neptune Beach, but photos show investigators were already assembling a murder case.

The numerous photos trace a grisly path from the house where the teen went missing to his apprehension just south of the Canadian border.

The photos begin inside a seemingly normal coastal home with luggage from when Mott's father had just returned to the house to find the teen and his grandmother missing.

The collection ends with Mott himself, along with photographs of possible injuries.

Evidence photos include the car that Mott was driving – his grandmother’s Dodge Dart – as well as the items Mott carried with him.

Those items included food, personal effects, ammunition and several loaded magazines.

More troubling items included broken knives and bloody sheets.

Back at the house, a graveside is uncovered containing a body later confirmed by police to be 53-year-old Kristina French.

Investigators also found a note that Logan wrote to his father that read, "Hello, Dad. If you are getting this, something terribly wrong has happened."

He also wrote another note titled "What I Want When I Die."

That letter read, "I'm sorry for all my mistakes. They are all I think about."

Logan was a freshman at Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville. He is charged with second degree murder and grand theft. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Aug. 16.

