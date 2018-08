A man in his 20s was shot in the parking lot of a Southside condominium complex Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3200 block of Ricky Drive at the Mandarin Glen complex.

Circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear but a person of interest has been detained.

JSO is working with management to gain access to surveillance video.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

