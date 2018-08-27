JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a shooting suspect after one person was shot near a parking lot on Justina Court in Arlington.

JSO said they responded to a call at 5840 Justina Court and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was shot near a parking lot of the 3200 block of Justina Court.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said the suspect took off into nearby woods.

At this time, no other information was released.

