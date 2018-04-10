JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot during a reported carjacking in Northwest Jacksonville early Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced.

JSO said the incident happened at 9900 block of Lem Turner Road around 2:30 a.m.

When officers responded, they found one victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the business. The victim was taken to UF-Health with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said the vehicle is no longer outstanding.

At this time, no other information was released.

