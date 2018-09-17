JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation Monday morning after a victim was found dead in a home on the Northside.

JSO said they received a call about a medical emergency in the 12500 block of Itani Way around 12:13 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim dead at the home.

Based on observations, authorities say foul play is suspected.

JUST IN: .@JSOPIO says they found a person deceased inside a home on Itani Way and Sacha Rd just after midnight and they do suspect foul play. The homicide unit is investigating and police will remain on scene. @FCN2go will continue to update with the details pic.twitter.com/OFp7yXiWYn — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) September 17, 2018

JSO's Homicide Unit remains on the scene to investigate.

At this time, no other information was released.

