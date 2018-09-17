JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation Monday morning after a victim was found dead in a home on the Northside.
JSO said they received a call about a medical emergency in the 12500 block of Itani Way around 12:13 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim dead at the home.
Based on observations, authorities say foul play is suspected.
JSO's Homicide Unit remains on the scene to investigate.
At this time, no other information was released.
Stay with First Coast News as this story updates.
© 2018 WTLV