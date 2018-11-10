JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a bomb threat made against Mandarin High School on Thursday, Duval County Public Schools announced.

As of Friday, October 12, Duval County Public Schools say they have identified a person of interest tied to this threat. The identity of that person has not been released to the public.

DCPS spokesperson Laureen Ricks said JSO notified them about the call and conducted a search, which lasted more than four hours. In the meantime, the students were kept in the football stands until dismissal, at around 2 pm.

Ricks said parents were notified about the threat. She also said the school is taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

The school district said the kids were given food and water, but Skylar Ways, a Junior, said, "There was no more food. They ran out of food. Next thing I know, they run out of water."

Students said a tweet by Twitter user @JayMasterpiece3 was sent to JSO's twitter and the school's principal.

@JohnKniseleyII I hope you all burn in hell, and I also planted three explosives on campus — Jay Masterpiece (@JayMasterpiece3) October 11, 2018

@JSOPIO Three Explosives are planted at Mandarin high school you have until 11 AM to defuse them. Good luck — Jay Masterpiece (@JayMasterpiece3) October 11, 2018

"They didn't handle the situation in the way they should and they should find a way to keep the children safe because if there was really a bomb over there there's no way they would be safe in the football field," said parent Norma Martinez.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene sent a phone message apologizing to parents saying in part, "We have already conducted a debriefing with staff, and we realize there were key places throughout the situation where we should have done better."

The school district cannot confirm the tweets are related to this bomb threat, because the investigation is ongoing.

