A restaurant owner fed up from being burglarized held a suspect at gunpoint after he tried breaking and entering.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they arrived to find Jovette Williams, the owner of Smoke in the City, holding the suspect, Issac Palmer, at gunpoint when they arrived.

Williams said she recently had her BBQ trailer business burglarized twice and watched the trailer as an unknown suspect began crawling underneath the door. She said Palmer pulled the door out and made entry into the trailer. (She told police that the door to the business is able to be locked, but the bottom is broken so that it may be pulled out.)

She said she held Williams at gunpoint until police showed up.

