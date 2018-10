One person was shot in a shooting in the Tanglewood Neighborhood in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

It happened overnight on Jefferson Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

One person was shot and is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Deputies are searching for a suspect, but they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there's no threat to the community.

No other information was released at this time.

