The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a suspect accused of shooting at a police officer on San Marco Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Suspect sought for shooting at #JSO police officer. PLEASE RT - If you know who this is or where he is, call 911 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $3000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/nuZvnktmzi — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 14, 2018

A police officer tried to make contact with a suspicious person outside a closed business in the 2000 block of San Marco Boulevard at around 1 a.m., according to JSO.

The suspicious person turned around with a firearm in hand and shot at the officer once. The officer was not hit and did not return fire. A foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect was last seen running north on Hendricks Avenue.

The suspect has been described as a white male between 35 and 45 years old, standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is slim with dark reddish-brown hair in a ponytail and beard worn in a braid. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and long black pants.

If you have any information on this suspect, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

