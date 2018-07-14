The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a suspect accused of shooting at a police officer on San Marco Boulevard early Saturday morning.
A police officer tried to make contact with a suspicious person outside a closed business in the 2000 block of San Marco Boulevard at around 1 a.m., according to JSO.
The suspicious person turned around with a firearm in hand and shot at the officer once. The officer was not hit and did not return fire. A foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect was last seen running north on Hendricks Avenue.
The suspect has been described as a white male between 35 and 45 years old, standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is slim with dark reddish-brown hair in a ponytail and beard worn in a braid. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and long black pants.
If you have any information on this suspect, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.