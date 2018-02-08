A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer who admitted spray-painting the word “whore” on his wife’s house and spitting in her face will be disciplined Thursday at the quarterly meeting of the Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission (CJSTC) in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Officer Fred Bible is one of more than 100 officers whose behavior, already deemed problematic by his his or her agency, will incur additional sanction by the comission. Punishment by the CJSTC can range from a letter of reprimand to revocation of an officer’s law enforcement certification.

Bible was one focus of a two-year First Coast News investigation into domestic violence accusations within JSO.

Schindler, Anne

The 19-member CJSTC was established to ensure that law enforcement agents in Florida “are ethical, qualified, and well-trained.” It works under the auspices of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Members include county sheriffs -- like St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar -- as well as rank and file officers and representatives of the governor’s cabinet.

Among other duties, the CJSTC imposes sanctions when an officer violates the law or “is not of ‘good moral character.’” (See list of moral violations here.)

Bible was previously disciplined by JSO following an Internal Affairs investigation. That probe sustained allegations of battery, unbecoming conduct and misuse of computer software.

Schindler, Anne

Those findings stem from a series of incidents beginning in August 2016. According to police reports and JSO internal affairs documents, Bible -- while on duty and in uniform – left his assigned zone on the Westside and drove to East Arlington. There, he confronted his wife and a man he suspected was her boyfriend.

His wife told police and internal investigators that he spit in her face and the other man’s face, used a racial slur, kicked in their car door and called her a slut. The following day, she told police, he came to their house and sliced up her underwear and her Sleep Number bed, peed on her shoes and spray-painted the word “whore” on her house and car.

Schindler, Anne

Police records show Bible admitted the spitting, the spray painting, the kicking, the screaming; pretty much all accusations except the underwear, the slur, and the shoes. He also admitted he used JSO’s database to search for the man he’d spit on, then went to his house and confronted his wife.

“I take responsibility for that,” he said in his interview with internal affairs detectives.

But his comments show a nuanced accountability. According to the officer who initially responded to the apparent vandalism, Bible denied spray painting the house. Later he told JSO investigators he had done it.

Schindler, Anne

“The easy answer is, yes, I did that,” he said. “Obviously, quite frankly, it’s not as if there would have been anything there to hide, because, obviously, I know spray painting my own property is not a crime.”

The State Attorney’s Office offered Bible what’s known as “deferred prosecution” for battery (the spitting), a kind of amnesty in exchange for getting counseling and avoiding his wife. JSO also suspended Bible for 15 days.

But the limit of JSO’s oversight was clear in an audio transcript of his interview with Internal Affairs Detective WC Watkins.

Watkins gently chastised Bible for spray painting the house and car. “People in the neighborhood know you’re a police officer. Writing those kinds of obscenities -- do you think that projects a good light for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office?”

Schindler, Anne

Bible concedes not, but Watkins gives him a pass for the damage inside the home, including smashed pictures and the ruined Sleep Number bed.

“Whatever happened inside the house … there’s nothing to discuss regarding that. Because that’s inside your house, and that’s your property. Whatever you did in there was between you and your wife and your children.”

According to JSO Undersheriff Ivey, Bible continues to work in a patrol capacity, which includes responding to domestic violence calls. In a statement, he said he didn’t see that as a cause for concern.

“He is currently assigned as a patrol officer whose duties include conducting domestic violence investigations,” Ivey wrote. “I would not have returned Officer Bible to this assignment if there was any reason to believe he was unable to perform all of his required duties — including conducting fair and thorough domestic violence investigations while being sensitive to victims’ needs.”

Bible expressed regret about what happened. He told Det. Watkins, “It was probably the lowest point in my adult life and career.”

Schindler, Anne

But his interview includes a startling confession that wasn’t contained in any prior report. He told the investigator that at one point during the confrontation with his wife, he was shouting for the man he thought was her boyfriend. When the man appeared behind him, Bible says, he was startled.

“I’ve been a policeman a long time, so when I get startled, I immediately pulled my gun. I don’t know how I didn’t shoot somebody,” Bible said. “Only by the grace of God did I not hurt or kill someone that night.”

First Coast News will update this story when Bible’s punishment has been determined.

© 2018 WTLV