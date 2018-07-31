Less than 48 hours before the University of Florida football team reports for fall camp, some players continue to make headlines off the field.

The allegations include associating with a gambler, getting discounts on rental cars and a confrontation caught on camera involving rocks, airsoft guns and a frying pan. All of these allegations are based on University of Florida Police Department and Gainesville Police Department reports, obtained by First Coast News through open records requests.

“It is a really intriguing case,” attorney Don Jackson said in an interview with First Coast News.

Jackson is a former student-athlete and serves as an attorney that specializes in sports law with a focus on college athletes. Jackson is with the Sports Group law firm based in Montgomery, Al. He says the allegations surrounding the Gator football are troubling.

A Gators spokesperson confirmed they are looking into the allegations Monday in a statement to First Coast News:

"We understand GPD has followed up last week’s UPD report with a background report that has Devante Zachery (aka Tay Bang) as its primary source. We are not aware if there will be any additional information provided by GPD on this matter. Anytime we get information involving our student-athletes we look into it."

“Things like this case, quite often -- when they become public through the news media -- have already developed behind the scenes [with the university and NCAA],” Jackson said.

The first allegation -- Gator player C'yontai Lewis’ reported friendship with a Gainesville-local Devante

Zachery a.k.a. “Tay Bang.” According to a UPD incident report, Lewis was the only person who told police Zachery gambled on Gator football games.

“If the players in anyway violated the gambling bylaws by providing information to gambling influences or God forbid engaging in conduct that impacted the outcome of a game it could have serious consequences,” Jackson said. “But that is a conclusion for way down the road.”

The second allegation -- Zachery a.k.a. “Tay Bang” says he rented cars to two UF football players at a discounted rate, according to a separate incident report. The discount could get the players in trouble if it was determined to be given because the individual was a student-athlete, according to UF’s compliance office.

A spokesperson for Enterprise Rental Car, where Tay Bang worked, said in an email they do have a “Friends & Family” discount program available to all employees, which they could pass on to customers.

Jackson says just because the discount was given, doesn't prove something illegal happened, according to NCAA compliance standards.

According to the NCAA, the extra benefit is defined as a special arrangement by an institutional employee or booster to provide a student-athlete or a student-athlete’s relatives or friends, a benefit not authorized by the NCAA. This includes special discounts and entertainment services (movie tickets, dinners, use of car) from commercial agencies (theaters, restaurants, car dealers) without charge or at reduced rates.

“Sometimes these kinds of stories look worse on the front end than they really are,” Jackson said.

Allegation three – what kind of punishment will the football players face from the university for their role in the airsoft gun incident and lying to police? None of the players involved face any criminal charges, but six football players – wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Tyrie Cleveland, Rick Wells, tight end Kemore Gamble, quarterback Emory Jones and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell -- were recommended to UF’s Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department. The team hasn't announced any suspensions.

First Coast News reached out to the NCAA to see if they would open an investigation into the situation UF. We have also reached out to the university asking for minutes of the disciplinary hearing. We were told conduct matters regarding these students are pending and there are no responsive records.

© 2018 WTLV