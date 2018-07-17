No decision has been made in the bond hearing of the former Kingsland police officer who was charged with the shooting death of an unarmed Georgia father last month.

In court Tuesday, the judge said he will consider Zecheriah Presley's request for bond, but that Presley will stay in jail for now.

Presley is accused of shooting and killing Tony Green, 33, following a traffic stop on June 21. Green fled from Presley and Presley pursued him and fired multiple shots at Green and killed him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Presley turned himself in days later.

Earlier, protesters were seen outside of the courthouse and some were seen attending the court hearing. They're calling for increased charges and no bond for Presley.

Presley's defense team requested he be out of jail, but a judge said he will consider it. At this time, no real decision has been made, but the judge said he would call both sides when he has decided. No timeframe has been decided.

Presley faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

