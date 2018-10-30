The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrol for a residential area in Yulee a home was struck by a stray bullet during a reported "shooting incident," according to a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday.

As a result, the sheriff's office has launched an investigation and has called upon Florida Fish and Wildlife to join them in increasing patrol in the area. Cameras will also be installed in several areas, NCSO says they received several reports of shots being fired in the woods near the Waterman's Bluff residential area. One home was struck by a stray bullet during the incident.NCSO said.

The Facebook post also mentions Florida law which states:

“Any person who recreationally discharges a firearm outdoors, including target shooting, in an area that the person knows or reasonably should know is primarily residential in nature and that has a residential density of one or more dwelling units per acre, commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.”

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office urges residents to dial their non-emergency number, 904-225-5174, to report any suspicious activity.

© 2018 WTLV