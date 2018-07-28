A burglar broke into a Goodyear store located at the River City mall in Jacksonville Friday night, according to the manager.

The break-in happened at around 12:45 a.m., says the manager, who found a store window shattered.

The burglar was seen on surveillance searching throughout the store, but the manager says nothing was stolen and no one was hurt. The incident adds to a string of burglaries that have occurred in the area.

We have called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information but have not received a call back.

