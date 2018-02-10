JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly stole a Samsung cell phone from the Walmart on Lem Turner Road.

JSO said the robbery happened on Sept. 18. An employee told officers that he took the phone out of the cabinet and the suspect reached over the counter and snatched it out of the cashier's hand.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen crossing Lem Turner Road.

If you know who the suspect is or his whereabouts, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Does he look familiar? #JSO seeks identity of the pictured robbery suspect from Walmart on Lem Turner Road. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS with information. Email tips to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/6OnCbFCsVR — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 2, 2018

