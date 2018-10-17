JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a parking lot in the Beauclerc neighborhood, which is near Mandarin, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said police responded to a call about a shooting at the 4000 block of Sunbeam Rd. When they arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man wasn't able to identify the suspect but said the suspect was driving a white sport utility vehicle.

At this time, no other information has been released.

