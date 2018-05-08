Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening on a front porch in the Moncrief area.

Officers were responded to reports of a person shot in the 4200 block of Myrtle Avenue North at 11:40 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was found on the front porch of a house suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according JSO. He was pronounced dead at the scene,

Detectives are interviewing a witness who was inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

JSO is unsure of how many times the man was shot and how many shots were fired.

Detectives are working to obtain a search warrant.

This story is developing and will be updates as more information becomes available.

