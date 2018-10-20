A young man was rushed to a hospital Saturday after police say he was shot in the shoulder in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at 4672 Suray Ave. at 9:16 a.m.

There, they found the victim, a black man between the ages of 18 and 21 years old, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Witnesses told police they saw three unknown black men in a silver Dodge Nitro. One man was armed with an assault rifle, witnesses said, and exchanged gunfire with the victim, who was on foot.

The individuals in the Dodge then shot into a house on Suray Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to JSO.

No other citizens or houses were struck by the gunfire.

