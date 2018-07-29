Officers are investigating after they discovered a man shot in the back in Jacksonville's Northside Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded at 12:20 p.m. to a shooting in the area of South Trenton Drive and Cleveland Road, where the young man was soon found.

The victim's condition remains unknown.

Witnesses described a tan and gray sedan leaving the area, according to JSO.

JSO has not yet interviewed the victim and officers have started canvassing the neighborhood.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

