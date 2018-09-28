JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in a home in North Riverside Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said they got a call about the shooting at the 2500 block of Orion St. around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they noticed people were in the house. When they had enough officers on the scene, they made entry into the home and found the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

JSO said he was transported to the hospital where he is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no other information was released. JSO's Aggravated Battery unit is continuing the investigation.

© 2018 WTLV