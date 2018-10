A man was shot outside at an apartment complex during a robbery in the Westside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the Magnolia Terrace Apartments at 2055 Hyde Park Rd. where they located a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, described as a black male, was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

© 2018 WTLV