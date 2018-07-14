Officers responded to a reported shooting in Arlington Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Bert Road in regards to a shooting at around 1:30 p.m. Once on the scene, JSO said they found an adult man shot. He was later rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING- #JSO on scene of an aggravated battery on Blackard rd outside an apartment complex no details yet @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Tc1IYJAlds — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) July 14, 2018

Detectives from the aggravated battery and crime scene units have started an investigation into the incident, and no suspects have been identified.

Whether the man was or is conscious remains unknown.

The investigation is in its early stages, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

