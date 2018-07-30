A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot during an armed robbery on the Westside Monday.

The robbery happened just after midnight at the Vintage at Plantation Bay Apartments.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg after he refused to give up his money.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim, but did say he’s 19 years old and that he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As for the suspect, he’s still on the loose.

If you have any information, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

