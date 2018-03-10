JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is expected to be ok after being shot by a stray bullet that pierced an apartment complex on the Westside early Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened a little after midnight. JSO said they got a call about multiple gunshots outside Cross Creek Apartments, 1441 Manotak Ave.

When officers arrived, they found one adult victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. Officers said it appears that the bullet that struck him had been slowed considerably when passing through walls of the apartment because it didn't penetrate his skin.

He was evaluated and treated by JFRD and declined going to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit is now investigating.

