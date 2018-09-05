A Glynn County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his 72-year-old mother last May.

Linda Mansfield was reported missing after a caseworker with Adult Protective Services went to check on her after reports of her son, John Roosevelt, 50, stealing from her.

Officers questioned Roosevelt, who first told them that his mom went to Savannah, Georgia with her friend, despite her phone and car being at her home.

Following an investigation, police arrested Roosevelt. Despite her body not being found, Roosevelt was indicted on June 14, 2017 for her death and concealing her body.

A young man discovered Mansfield's body shortly after in Northwest Glynn County while hunting.

READ MORE: Missing Glynn Co. woman's son arrested for stealing from her

READ MORE: Human remains are those of missing 72-year-old in Glynn County

On May 1, 2018, police interviewed Roosevelt who told them that Mansfield died during an argument at their home. He admitted to dragging her body from the home, placing it in the trunk of the car, driving to a wooded location and placed her body in a marsh, according to reports.

Roosevelt agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, concealing the death of another and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.

In court on Tuesday, family members asked the courts to accept Roosevelt's plea agreement to save the family from a painful trial, as well as asked the case to be resolved so that Mansfield's ashes could be retrieved and she could be buried next to her husband.

Roosevelt was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

© 2018 WTLV