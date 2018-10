JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in a Brentwood neighborhood that landed one man in the hospital Wednesday morning.

JSO got the call about the shooting around 6:16 a.m. near W. 22nd Street and N. Laura Street. When they arrived, they discovered that the victim from the shooting showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Update: @JSOPIO says a Man was taken to the hospital after being shot. It happened after 6am along West 22nd Street and North Laura Street. Crime Scene Investigators are still on scene.#FCN @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/nNPT83u4Ai — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) October 24, 2018

At this time, no suspect information was released. JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit is now investigating.

