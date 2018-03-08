A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the Southside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 6800 block of S. Old Kings Road. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times.

The man told police he was shot during a robbery, but didn't say where the robbery took place.

JFRD responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information was released at this time.

