A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the Southside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 6800 block of S. Old Kings Road. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times.
The man told police he was shot during a robbery, but didn't say where the robbery took place.
JFRD responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other information was released at this time.
© 2018 WTLV