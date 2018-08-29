JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A shooting suspect is on the loose after a man was found shot on the Eastside Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were called out to 1212 E. 1st St. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, police found him outside the Eastside Gardens & Terrace Apartments with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said the suspect fled on foot. They have no suspect information at this time.

A person has reportedly been shot just off of E 1st Street in Jacksonville. JSO is on scene, an ATF agent just arrived as well. Follow @FCN2go for more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/RUjxHAUpBc — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) August 29, 2018

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV