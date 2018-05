JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 20s was found dead from gunshot wounds inside of his car in the Duclay area on the Westside Wednesday night.

JSO said the man was found dead in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Dr. around 8:30 p.m.

#JSO Homicide Unit is working a reported Homicide in the 7500 block of Westland Oaks Drive. #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/GWZ1YRQeXC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2018

UPDATE: police say a man in his 20s was found shot in a car, no eyewitnesses. Happened at 8:30pm when neighbors reported hearing shots fired. @FCN2go https://t.co/9gG9Od3abo — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) May 10, 2018

Police said neighbors reported hearing several gunshot wounds in the area.

At this time, police haven't released the identity of the man.

We’re expecting to get a briefing by @JSOPIO in the next 20 minutes on a homicide investigation in the 7400 block of Westland Oaks Dr. in Duclay. #jaxnightbeat @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/tw7strKOfu — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) May 10, 2018

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV