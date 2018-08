JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle on the Westside Monday morning.

JSO said the man was found inside the vehicle outside of La Casa Prima apartments on 5521 Ricker Rd.

Police didn't release any information on the man and do not have suspect information at this time.

They ask if you know anything, please call JSO at 904-630-0500.

