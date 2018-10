Officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Northwest Jacksonville just before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The victim was found dead behind a low stone wall in front of a residence in the 8400 block of Gullege Drive, JSO says. The victim, a 23-year-old black man, was shot multiple times.

JSO has not released any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

