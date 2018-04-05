JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead following a SWAT situation reported on the Westside Thursday night.

JSO reported an armed individual barricaded himself inside of a home on the 8300 block of Windypine Ln. around 5:15 p.m. JSO said it evacuated several homes in the area as a precaution.

#JSO SWAT callout - Media staging area is at GATE located in the 5400 block of Collins Road. Media needs to stay at the staging area and not try to get closer. This is for your safety. https://t.co/X2bFjIOPXj — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2018

JSO confirmed that only one person, identified as a man in his 60s, barricaded himself inside the home.

Before 10 p.m., the SWAT team was able to get into the home and found the man dead.

No other information was released at this time.

