Officials have released the 911 calls following the search for the late Jennifer Perry-Drury who was reported missing July 11. A woman's body found late Friday night during the family's search was identified as Perry by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Monday. It is now being investigated as a homicide.

RELATED: GBI confirms body of Jennifer Perry found in Charlton County, homicide investigation ensues

She was last seen by family on July 7.

The man found driving Perry's truck after her disappearance, 33-year-old Delbert Goodman is facing a new charge of Concealing the Death of Another Person.

Family members chased down Perry's truck last week as it was driven by Goodman. 911 calls released by the Baker County Sheriff's Office are as follows:

"We're searching for a missing person, we just found her truck," said Justin Perry to the 911 Dispatcher. "Somebody's in it going down 121. Right now, we're following them ... I tried to flag them down!"

Cops caught up with Goodman in Macclenny and arrested him for possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license on Friday. That same night at around 8:30 p.m., a friend of the family said a search party made its way to County Road 121.

RELATED: Jacksonville man arrested, caught driving missing Nassau County woman's truck

A search party made up of friends and family was out off a dirt road in St. Georgia, GA when a member of the search party who was an experienced hunter found Perry by following tracks into the woods, said a family friend.

Investigators are trying to find the link between Perry and Goodman. Goodman is at the Baker County Jail. Perry's family has asked for privacy at this time.

Perry's autopsy results are pending from the Savannah Crime Lab.

© 2018 WTLV