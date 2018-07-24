Officers are asking for the community's help Tuesday in identifying a man spotted on surveillance video. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the subject may have information on a recent murder investigation and would like to question him.

JSO has not specified the exact murder investigation or when and where this would have occurred.

If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of this person, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To be eligible for a $3,000 reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

