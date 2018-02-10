JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Arlington is behind bars Tuesday, according to police records.

JSO arrested Alonzo Oneal Cole, 34. He was identified as the suspect who reportedly stabbed two women at the Townsend Apartment Homes at 3500 Townsend Blvd. on Saturday.

One of those women was found dead at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Cole now faces murder and attempted murder charges.

At this time, no other information was released.

