JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for allegedly stealing a Samsung cell phone from the Walmart on Lem Turner Road.
Ed Phillip Nelson III, 28, was arrested Wednesday after JSO says an observant citizen spotted him in the downtown area.
JSO said the robbery happened on Sept. 18. An employee told officers that the suspect took the phone out of the cabinet and reached over the counter and snatched it out of the cashier's hand.
The suspect fled on foot and was seen crossing Lem Turner Road, according to JSO.
