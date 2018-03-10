JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for allegedly stealing a Samsung cell phone from the Walmart on Lem Turner Road.

Ed Phillip Nelson III, 28, was arrested Wednesday after JSO says an observant citizen spotted him in the downtown area.

JSO said the robbery happened on Sept. 18. An employee told officers that the suspect took the phone out of the cabinet and reached over the counter and snatched it out of the cashier's hand.

Lem Turner Walmart robbery suspect. Photo: JSO.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen crossing Lem Turner Road, according to JSO.

Does he look familiar? #JSO seeks identity of the pictured robbery suspect from Walmart on Lem Turner Road. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS with information. Email tips to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/6OnCbFCsVR — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 2, 2018

