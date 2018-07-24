A Jacksonville man was arrested after he led police on a chase in a forklift.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on Sunday around 12:45 a.m. that someone was driving a forklift erratically going northbound on Blanding Boulevard.

A deputy patrolling the area spotted the man driving the forklift, saying he swerved in multiple lanes. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Nicholas Aron Powell, 22, didn't comply and kept driving on Blanding, according to the police report.

Powell ignored several stop lights and was straddling the middle lane at several points, the police report states. Deputies say the pursuit continued into Duval County.

The deputy drove ahead of Powell to try and stop him, but he then made a left turn on 103rd Street. The pursuit eventually ended at a RaceTrac gas station at 6913 103rd St. when he turned on Harlow Boulevard and drove the forklift into the grass, the police report states.

Powell was arrested and transported to the Clay County jail. He faces a bond of $29,010.

