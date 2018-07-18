A 12-member jury found James Colley, Jr. guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife Amanda Colley and her friend Lindy Dobbins.

The jury deliberated on seven separate counts against Colley. The panel also found Colley guilty of attempted murder for shooting at two of Amanda Colley's friends, Rachel Hendricks and Lamar Douberly.

Colley was also charged with two counts of burglary for breaking into Amanda Colley's home before killing Colley and Dobbins.

The jury found him guilty of burglary and aggravated stalking after the injunction. The morning of the shootings on August 27, 2015, James Colley had appeared in court for violating the restraining order Amanda Colley had against him.

At the time, his family described him as "furious" following the 2015 hearing and witnesses testified to contacting him urging him "not to do anything stupid."

Colley's defense team told jurors on Tuesday the crime was not planned or premeditated and asked them to return a verdict of second-degree murder for the deaths of Amanda Colley and Dobbins and attempted manslaughter for the assault on Hendricks and Douberly.

Colley faces the death penalty for the murders.

The jury will reconvene on Monday for a penalty hearing.

