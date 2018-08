JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A knock on the door led to a big drug bust on Jacksonville's eastside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted photos of the bust on social media.

They said after knocking on someone's door, they confiscated 502.5 grams of molly, 19.6 grams of ecstasy, .2 grams of crack, 7.7 grams of powder and three firearms, which included a stolen firearm.

JSO said the people busted went to jail.

