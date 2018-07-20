The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a victim's car after his body was found dead at the Water's Edge Apartments on Jacksonville's northside last month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office suspects foul play after finding the 30-year-old male dead inside an apartment unit at 900 Broward Rd around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The victim's family was doing a wellness check on him, and upon entering the apartment, a maintenance worker found the man dead on the floor with a handgun also on the floor at the door entrance.

Police are looking for the victim's vehicle, which is usually parked at the apartment complex, in case it can be helpful to the investigation. The vehicle is a dark blue/green 2006 Chevrolet Impala with a Florida tag of EWXM16. The car hsa a spoiler, dark window tint, and stock rims.

It is currently unknown how the victim was killed, and JSO has no current suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.

JSO asks that if you have any information on this incident, please call them at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

