The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's helping identifying a suspected burglary who ransacked several areas in the Southside.

The incidents occurred in the 7800 block of Southside Boulevard where JSO says the suspect took items including a gold-plated book and some chalices.

#JSO seeks burglary suspect from 7800 Southside Blvd. The suspect reportedly ransacked several areas and took items to include a gold plated book and some chalices. Have Info? Contact us at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/4wp2RvQZKD — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 30, 2018

If you any information on the suspect or the burglaries, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV