JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a gunman after a reported homicide on the city's Westside Tuesday night.

It happened in the 9700 block of S. Alvin Road near Old Middleburg Road and Sandler Road. JSO said its homicide units are on the scene.

Witnesses told police a Hispanic man and a White man (victim) approx in mid-40s got into altercation before shooting. It’s unclear how the two knew each other. A handgun was recovered but Hispanic male suspect took off on foot in woods. He is believed to be in his 30s approximately 5’9” last seen wearing a white t shirt and blue jeans.

#JSO is working a Homicide in the 9700 block of S. Alvin Road near Old Middleburg Road/Sandler Road. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 9, 2018

Reported Homicide on Jacksonville's west-side near 6900 plum lake lane and 9500 plum lake drive. Multiple crime scene vans now in area, stay with us for the latest. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Tx7ZFO4Znf — Nick Perreault (@NickPReporter) May 9, 2018

Meanwhile, JSO is also responding to a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Beachwood Boulevard.

#JSO is working a shooting in the 2900 block of Beachwood. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 9, 2018

No other details were released.

