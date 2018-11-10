JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a phone call Thursday morning about a bomb threat made against Mandarin High School, Duval County Public Schools announced.

DCPS spokesperson Laureen Ricks said JSO notified them about the call and a search was conducted right after. Nothing was found.

Ricks said parents were notified about the threat. She also said the school is taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

No other information was released at this time.

© 2018 WTLV