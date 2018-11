The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two individuals seen on camera entering an unlocked vehicle on the Southside.

JSO says the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday, October 29 in the Southside Blvd/Grove Park/Ivey Road area.

Police ask that anyone with any information about these two individuals to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

