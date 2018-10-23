The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying two men in connection to a recent shooting in Jacksonville. A photo of the two subjects was released Tuesday via JSO.

JSO believes the two subjects have information on a shooting that occurred in Jacksonville. They were last seen driving a four-door gray newer model Mercedes Benz.

JSO has not specified the exact shooting the subjects' could be connected to.

If you have any information on the two subjects, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

