Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Synovus Bank in North Jacksonville Wednesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man walked into the bank around 3:20 p.m. and handed a teller a note.

The details of the note were not released, but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

There was no weapon used or displayed during the robbery, and no one was injured.

JSO is asking for your help identifying the suspect who is described as 5' 10-11", 30-35 years old, and having salt and pepper hair.

This is the fifteenth bank robbery in Duval County this year.

