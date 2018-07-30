An arrest was made on a deadly hit and run.

April 20 of last year changed the lives of two different families. Jacksonville police said they arrested the drunk driver who killed a man walking home.

Bradley Kirk, 29, was walking down West Beaver Street late at night. He was just a few yards from home when he was hit by a blue truck.

Police think it was Joseph Wooten who was behind the wheel drunk and that he is responsible for killing Kirk.

"All I want is justice for my son," said Sophia Kirk, Bradley Kirk's mother.

JSO arrested Wooten Thursday on a warrant, charging him with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene.

Wooten's mom, Serena Hampton, said Wooten called Crime Stoppers and turned himself in just two days after it happened.

"Not sure why they released him, because he did say he believed he was involved in a hit and run accident, and they still set him loose and said they would be in touch," Hampton said.

FHP troopers said he did not turn himself in, but turned in the truck involved in the hit and run, and offered a sworn statement.

The Kirk family said they found him last week and called the police.

"I told them there is an active warrant for his arrest, and they went and picked him up," said Kirk.

Hampton said her son wants to take responsibility for what happened. "I am sincerely sorry for what happened, and so is my son," she said.

"I know there's a point in time when I know I will forgive him," said Kirk. "But right now, I will not."

Kirk was a father to three kids. His family is looking forward to the next day in court, August 16.

